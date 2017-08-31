EMA director resigns

City, county still working out funding agreement; county drafting EMA director job description

After 22 years on the job, Evans County Emergency Management Director John Womble informed The Claxton Enterprise Tuesday around 2 p.m. of his intention to resign, effective September 20.

The state requires certified individuals and Womble has offered to continue serving, possibly as a deputy director, as needed. “I won’t leave them dry,” he said.

Womble informed Claxton Mayor Terry Branch and County Chairwoman Jill Griffin of his resignation Tuesday by letter. Following an executive session to discuss personnel, county commissioners accepted Womble’s resignation at a called meeting later that night.

Commissioner Gary Bell was opposed, but stated after the meeting he had no particular reason for opposing Commissioner Del Beasley’s motion to accept Womble’s resignation. Bell says he and Womble are friends.

Claxton City Council will address Womble’s resignation at their next meeting on September 5. Branch commented on Womble’s resignation yesterday, but not on behalf of the city council. “I thought the world of John. He will be hard to replace,” Branch said.

Multiple times over the years, city and county officials have been in confusion or conflict over various aspects of EMA – who the director is to report to, how the position is funded, etc.

At a Claxton City Council meeting in June, council members questioned how EMA was funded and why the city was responsible for funding a state-mandated county obligation at all.

The discussion arose when Branch called for a vote to allow Womble use of office space in the old city hall building. The council questioned if the city was to provide office space for Womble again, would it reduce the amount paid monthly (currently $1,069) to Evans County for EMA.

Prior to 2014, Womble’s office was provided by the City of Claxton in the old train depot. The depot was torn down to make way for the new city hall building, at which time Womble was without an office. Since then, he has worked out of the Emergency Operations Center located in the Courthouse Annex and from his place of business while most of his files were put into storage, but Claxton has continued to contribute the same amount towards the EMA budget.

City Consultant Carter Crawford produced a 20-year-old service delivery strategy agreement (dated 1998) stating EMA is jointly operated by Evans County and the City of Claxton and is located in a building owned and maintained by the City of Claxton.

According to the agreement, Evans County and Claxton contribute equally to EMA from their general funds, but Claxton is allowed to subtract in kind funds for housing, utilities and building maintenance. (See the June 28, 2017 issue of The Claxton Enterprise for the full story). There is no mention in the agreement of Bellville, Daisy or Hagan funding EMA.

Further complicating the EMA funding issue, is a 2012 Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) renegotiation in which Claxton agreed to fund EMA at 1 percent of annual LOST funding, approximately $13,000 when the LOST agreement was signed.

At that time, Evans County gave up six percent of LOST revenues to Claxton with the understanding that the city would resume funding four local agencies, including EMA, at 1 percent of LOST annually.

The state Dept. of Revenue distributes LOST monies to each entity. LOST revenues could have declined (most likely) or increased since the agreement was signed in 2012, which in theory, would change the monthly amount Claxton pays Evans County for EMA, but Claxton has paid $1,069/month for several years.

“Somewhere along the line it was established that our part would be $1,000 a month and we’ve stuck to it,” Branch said.

While Claxton’s funding of EMA may be – or may not be depending on the current LOST collections – in keeping with the 2012 LOST negotiation, it does not appear currently to coincide with the 1998 service delivery strategy agreement’s mandate for “equal funding,” or half of EMA’s monthly expenditures.

Based on a recent account statement, EMA local expenses for May 2017 totaled $2,834.50, Split evenly, per the service delivery strategy, the city and county would each have been responsible for $1,417.25. EMA expenditures vary slightly from month to month.

A 10-year agreement, LOST won’t be renegotiated until 2022. Burkhalter didn’t see a point in revising the service delivery strategy agreement until the current LOST negotiation is concluded, but did suggest Wednesday morning that city and county officials sign an Intergovernmental Agreement clearly defining what percentage of LOST Claxton allocates to Evans County for EMA.

Branch was open to the idea of amending the LOST agreement. In the event that the EMA budget is reduced as a result of Womble’s resignation, Branch says the city will most likely look at reallocating the LOST dollars. “We need to determine the legalities of being able to redirect that money to another emergency source,” he said.

“It may be an opportunity for the city to not be involved in the EMA period since it’s a county mandate. We would still, just like they (Bellville, Daisy and Hagan) be entitled to the same benefits without contributing to any of the funding of it,” Branch continued.

Branch speculates Claxton opted to fund EMA per the 1998 agreement in order to have enhanced access to EMA services. “The city was choosing to participate in the funding because at that time [when the service delivery strategy agreement was created]… the city council was thinking that may give them more availability to the EMA director and to surplus buying, things like that,” he said.

City and county officials met a week after the June 19 city council meeting and the consensus was that both governments would seek further legal counsel and advice from the Association of County Commissions of Georgia (ACCG) and the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) regarding the service delivery strategy agreement.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter commented that by July’s BOC meeting, officials hoped to have a consensus on how EMA was to be funded, but the matter wasn’t discussed at the July meeting.

Officials met again with their attorneys on August 10 and agreed that according to the service delivery strategy agreement, the EMA director was a county employee and should report solely to Evans County. While the agreement states EMA is “jointly operated,” it also states that “service will be provided by a single service provider.” Evans County is identified as that provider. Claxton would still provide Womble an office at no charge.

Burkhalter then began drafting an EMA director job description, something that, to his knowledge, has not previously existed. Currently, that job description is being reviewed by County Attorney Jay Swindell and Chairwoman Griffin. The EMA director would most likely report to the county administrator during day-to-day operations and to the BOC chair during disaster and emergency operations.

Burkhalter indicated yesterday that, as a county employee, Womble would have been eligible for a 3 percent pay raise granted by the BOC in July to all full-time and part-time employees, and would have received it retroactively. (During budget reviews in May, Womble had requested a $9,000 raise this year based on a projected $13,000 increase in state funding for EMA.)

Per federal labor standards, in order to maintain classification as a full-time county employee, eligible for benefits, the EMA director would have to work at least 30 hours a week. Womble had been working as an “on call” employee for years with no scheduled office hours.

Womble indicated that he had no hard feelings towards city or county officials, but felt his resignation was best for he and his family. He intends to assist where needed during the transition period. “If they start fresh, maybe they can come up with something that will work,” he said.

In regards to the latest conversations between the City of Claxton and Evans County about funding agreements for EMA, Womble says he had personally set a date of August 29 (his birthday) for something to be resolved or he would tender his resignation. Womble knew that an EMA job description was being drafted, but had received no further update.

In addition to serving as EMA director, Womble runs a longtime family business, Georgia Fruitcake Co., and recently took a position as a bus driver with the Evans County School District. Womble previously served as a Hagan councilman and as a volunteer firefighter with the Claxton Fire Dept.

