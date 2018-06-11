Elsie Holland Babcock Boyles, 92, passed away June 10 at Camellia Health and Rehab. The Evans County native resided for some years in Savannah and Candler County before returning to her hometown of Claxton and becoming a registered nurse. She was a Christian. Ms. Boyles was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Lizzie Holland; her husbands, Thomas Irving Babcock, Jr., and Lee L. Boyles; her children, Mary E. Boyles and Lee L. Boyles; and siblings, Mary Chester, Reba Cone, Cecile Walrath, David Deen Holland, Stephen Gregg Holland and Phillip Holland. Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Tweetie) Babcock, III of Seagrove Beach, Fla., Daniel (Connie) Babcock of Savannah and Joseph Babcock of Statesboro; one daughter, Susan (Larry) Taylor of Milledgeville; three brothers, Wylen Holland, R.A. Holland and George Holland; three sisters, Josephine Kale, Lida Rich and Barbara Tabor; 18 grandchildren, 32 greatgrandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other family. Visitation will be Saturday, June 16, from 10-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 16, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Hodges Family Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Hodges Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan Taylor, 133 Pancras Rd., Milledgeville, Ga. 31061 or deposits may be made at The Claxton Bank in the Hodges Cemetery Association fund. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

