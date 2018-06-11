BREAKING NEWS
Elsie Holland Babcock Boyles

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Mobile summer library in Evans
Mobile summer library in Evans

Mobile summer library in Evans

May 30, 2018
Driver who hit school bus “driving too fast”
Driver who hit school bus “driving too fast”

Driver who hit school bus “driving too fast”

May 30, 2018
County insurance costs to rise 40%
County insurance costs to rise 40%

County insurance costs to rise 40%

May 30, 2018
Ninety-one graduate from CHS
Ninety-one graduate from CHS

Ninety-one graduate from CHS

May 30, 2018
Enterprise New Hours
Enterprise New Hours

Enterprise New Hours

March 22, 2018

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive