Election results

Cameron, Perry, Lynn, Freeman win Claxton seats

Tomblin takes Hagan seat

Dean Cameron, Lisa Perry and Scott Lynn will take the three open Claxton City Council seats for District Two after winning the majority votes in yesterday’s election. Their terms will begin January 2018.

Cameron took the most votes with 112 ballots – 61 on Election Day and 51 during early voting. Perry came in behind Cameron with 107 votes and Lynn followed with 95 votes. Marvin Welch also ran for one of the three open seats but only secured 67 votes.

Freeman secured the open seat in District One winning 36 votes to Herbert Lewis’ 15 votes. Freeman received 26 early votes and 10 on Election Day while Lewis received six early votes and 9 on Election Day. The two candidates were vying for a seat vacated by Councilman Robert Benjamin who dropped from the race for medical reasons earlier this year.

There are currently 299 registered voters in District One and 878 registered voters living in District Two.

Hagan Election

Hagan resident, Doris Tomblin won a council seat in District Two, vacated when longtime councilwoman Mae Brown chose not to run again earlier this year. She received 21 votes – 17 on Election Day and four early votes – while her opponent, Ryan Andrews, received three votes, all cast on Election Day.

There are 152 registered voters in Hagan District Two.

