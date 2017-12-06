EFCH Closed

Dr. Scott moving his practice to EFCH building

After sustaining repeated financial losses at Evans Family Center Healthcare, Evans Memorial Hospital made the decision to close the primary care facility in September. Two nurse practitioners at the office stopped seeing patients in October and EFCH officially closed November 17.

Dr. Jesse Scott with Southern Medical Group is moving his practice from across the street into the former EFCH building on Long Street, leasing it from Evans Memorial. Scott and his nurse practitioner were expected to start seeing patients at the new office last Friday.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

