Edward L. Griffin, 88, passed away March 13 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The Evans County native went into the Air Force where he served as a military police officer. He was a member of the Alee Shrine Club. He worked hanging wallpaper, painting and doing construction. Surviving are two sons, Edward (Catherine) Griffin, Jr. of Collins and Keith Griffin of Pembroke; two daughters, Janell Shelton of Bloomingdale and Katherine Wilkerson of Dalton, Ga.; two sisters, Allie Mae Gulledge of Guyton and Mildred (Robert) Byrd of Pooler; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 20, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Durrell Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan. Pallbearers will be Dennis Gulledge, Rolland Moore, Corey Vann, Chris Mathis, Gregg Mikell and Ray Scott. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

