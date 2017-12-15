ECSO investigating home invasion, armed robbery

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone with information regarding the following instances should contact ECSO immediately.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the middle of the night, a resident in Scott’s Creek Trailer Park was the victim of a reported home invasion. Based on investigation, a male subject, possibly a black male, forced entry through the door of the residence while a resident was asleep inside. The resident stated that the male subject ran though the home and took item(s) from a bedroom area. Resident further stated that the assailant fled the residence after realizing someone was in the residence. Subject left the location in a vehicle.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. residents living on Highway 301 N. in the area of La Casa Mobile Home Park reported that two young, masked black males wearing all black clothing with long black coats on appeared from the dark while the residents sat outside.

Victims reported that the two male subjects each had a small black handgun that appeared to be semi-automatic. Victims were forced to the ground and monies taken from their persons. Subjects then fled the residence on foot.

Based on investigation it appears that the subjects fled to an awaiting vehicle parked on Highway 301.

Anyone with information on either of these events is asked to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611.

Comments

comments