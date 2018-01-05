ECSO investigating fatal hit and run, vehicle thefts

UPDATE at 1:30 p.m.: One 17-year-old from Pembroke has been arrested in connection with this case and five stolen vehicles recovered. Authorities are still pursuing other suspects.

The deceased 17-year-old has been identified and family notified but local law enforcement aren’t releasing his name yet.

The Mercury Grand Marquise ECSO was looking for this morning has just been recovered in Bryan County.

UPDATE at 12 p.m. on January 5: A resident on Ponderosa Road reported a young black male in her residence, unknown to her and not making any sense at approximately 11:20 a.m. this afternoon. He has been arrested, possibly in connection with the string of vehicle thefts in Hagan and a fatal hit and run this morning on Firetower Road.

Hagan Police Chief Dale Kirkland responded to a call of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. on Cedar Ave. The car owner reported the vehicle headed toward Strickland Street. Kirkland pursued the vehicle to Firetower Road in Evans County where he came upon another vehicle theft in progress. The suspects fled the scene. One suspect, yet to be identified, was struck and killed when the other two fled.

Three vehicles were stolen in Hagan, but Kirkland is processing four entering autos – two on Turnpike and two on Perkins Mill Ext. – that are also related to the thefts. Kirkland is also processing a vehicle found in Hagan this morning that was reported stolen from Effingham County, most likely related to this incident as well.

GBI, GSP, ECSO, Hagan PD and Claxton PD are working various parts of the investigation.

BREAKING: Evans County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding a 2001 blue Mercury Grand Marquise with Georgia Tag No. APP2949 in connection with a hit and run that occurred in Hagan around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5. The vehicle was stolen from a residence in Evans County. The driver’s side tire is all black with no hub cap.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle should contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611.

