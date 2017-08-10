Eclipse won’t alter school dismissals

Evans County Schools and Pinewood Christian Academy will follow their normal schedules on Monday, August 21. No changes in dismissal times has been announced in preparation for the solar eclipse set to occur between 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Prime viewing time of the eclipse in Evans County will be approximately 2:40 p.m.

School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters indicated that Claxton High School students might be delayed by five minutes that day, but the delay should not hold up dismissal times at Claxton Middle or Claxton Elementary.

Evans County Schools will provide safety glasses for viewing the eclipse, both as a precaution and a souvenir. All students should wear the safety glasses as they board buses.





