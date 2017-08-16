Eclipse school dismissal times:

Pinewood to dismiss early, Evans schools at normal time

Some area schools have announced a change in schedule in preparation for the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, while others will keep to their normal dismissal times. Prime viewing time of the eclipse in Evans County will be approximately 2:40 p.m.

Evans County Schools will follow the normal schedule. With the exception of a possible five minute delay at Claxton High, no changes in dismissal times have been announced in preparation for the solar eclipse.

Pinewood Christian Academy Headmaster Clay Hill announced yesterday morning that PCA has declared August 21 to be an inclement weather day and will dismiss school at 11:45 a.m.

School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters indicated the possible delay at CHS should not hold up dismissal times at Claxton Middle or Claxton Elementary.

Evans County Schools will provide safety glasses for viewing the eclipse, both as a precaution and a souvenir. All students should wear the safety glasses as they board buses.

