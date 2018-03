Evans County Recreation Department hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt and basket giveaway on Saturday, March 24. Approximately 100 kids of all ages came out to hunt for Easter eggs and hopefully, win a prize for finding the most eggs.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments