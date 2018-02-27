Earnest Dallas Sapp, 82, passed away February 23 at Glenvue Nursing Home. He was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. He was a truck driver for 30 years and a member of the Progressive Primitive Baptist Church in Claxton. Mr. Sapp was preceded in death by his parents, Talmadge and Gladys Sapp and a brother, Bobby Sapp. Surviving are his wife, Mary V. Sapp of Claxton; one daughter, Mary Cristina Sapp of Claxton; two step-children, Tommy (Katrina) DeLoach of Lugoff, S.C. and Jeanne (George) Shelor of Hilton Head, S.C.; one sister, Myrtle Ann (Wesley) Powell of Lake Placid, Fla.; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial services will be held at a later date. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

