Early voting open now!

Early voting for the May primary election opened Monday and will run through Friday, May 18. Early voting polls are open at the Courthouse Annex from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday voting is set for May 12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Yesterday morning, Elections Supt. Darin McCoy reported that 30 individuals had voted since Monday. Registered voters must choose a party and bring their photo ID in order to vote. Non-partisan elections will appear on all ballots. Sample ballots are available at the Voter Registrar’s office, also housed in the Annex, or online at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballots by mail are available through May 18.

