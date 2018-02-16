E. Doyt Bradley, 98, passed away February 13, at Camellia Health and Rehab. The Tattnall County native resided in Evans County most of his life. He was a member of Union United Methodist Church and was the oldest living member of Ezel Lodge 335 (since 1946). He was a retired farmer and was also retired from civil service with the fire department at Fort Stewart. Mr. Bradley was in the U.S. Army Infantry Division during WWII, where he received many medals, including The Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Good Conduct, and several battle stars. He served in France, England, Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic. Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by his wife, Versie Lee Bradley. Surviving are two daughters, Annette B. Glisson of Claxton and Sandra B. Creech of Albany; grandchildren, Cindy (Dr. Joe Edwards, III) Edwards of Savannah, Mark (Michelle) Glisson of Claxton, Glenn (Lisa) Creech of Lincolnton, and John (Calina) Creech of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Sam and Annie Glisson of Claxton, Glenn III and Chelsea Creech of Lincolnton, and Joe IV and Jack Edwards of Savannah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m., grave side at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held immediately following funeral in church social hall. Remembrances may be sent to Union United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 893, Claxton Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

