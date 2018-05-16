Dutton’s quest to reclaim House seat sparks interest in financial history

Werkheiser’s finances investigated too

Concerns of fiscal responsibility continue to dog Delvis Dutton’s political pursuits, including his current bid for the state House seat held by Rep. Bill Werkheiser.

Two weeks ago, a campaign mailer, questioning Dutton’s financial skills, taglined “Delvis Dutton needs a little help,” made the rounds through District 157. The mailer was distributed by the Georgia Coalition for Job Creation. And, upon discovery of a $10,000-plus lien filed in Tattnall County Superior Court against Dutton’s media company, AllOnGeorgia, last year, and another lien of a similar amount handled in Tattnall Magistrate Court for debts owed to the Supply Company of Glennville, local news agencies have reopened investigations into Dutton’s financial history.

In March of 2017, Tattnall County Superior Court approved a lien in the amount of $10,656 against AOG (doing business as Bright Night Media), for debts to the Associated Press. And, as recently as November 2017, Tattnall County Magistrate Court approved another $10,333 lien against Dutton for debts to the Supply Company.

When questioned about the AP debts by Press-Sentinel staffer, Drew Davis, Dutton reported the debt has been paid and no lawsuit was filed. “It was an ongoing dispute over a billing discrepancy between AllOnGeorgia and a vendor, and they filed papers in court. Once it was resolved between the parties, AllOnGeorgia paid the resolved amount. There was no lawsuit,” he said. Tattnall County Superior Court has not yet received a cancellation of the lien.

Dutton’s response regarding the debt to Glennville Supply Co. mirrored his answer to questions about his past financial struggles at a local candidate forum held in April — that the debt was a burden of his former well drilling company, General Pump & Well, and not his own. “I, Delvis Dutton, do not owe Glennville Supply Company. My former well-drilling company, General Pump & Well, owes the debt from the 2008 financial crisis,” he said.

The Supply Company has not yet filed a cancellation of the lien with Tattnall Magistrate Court. “My debt to the Glennville company is one of the main reasons I have chosen not to file bankruptcy so that I can ensure the debt is repaid, no matter how long it takes,” Dutton continued.

Dutton is challenging Werkheiser in the May 22 Republican Primary. He previously held the seat, but four years ago ran unsuccessfully for Congress instead. Dutton lost that primary race after questions were raised about his finances.

According to a Morris News Service story by Walter Jones in March of 2014, “Dutton, the owner of General Pump and Well in Glennville, has been the subject of at least 29 judgments against him and his company for a variety of creditors. The judgments include unpaid sales, property and withholding taxes; repeated instances of unpaid unemployment-insurance premiums for his workers; and claims from banks and suppliers.”

According to the Morris News story, Dutton’s history of financial problems predated the 2008 recession, beginning with a 2003 judgment against his company from Noland Company for $15,600 (that was satisfied two years later).

Dutton responded to criticisms at the time by saying, “Real-world experiences like this are one of the reasons that I’m running for Congress. Too many of the career politicians in Washington don’t know what it’s like to try to meet a payroll and can’t relate to the difficult economic situation that many Georgia families and businesses have found themselves in over the last few years.”

Dutton — distinguishing his current campaign from past campaigns he has run — recently told The Press-Sentinel, “It’s an entirely different race that we’re looking at.” Financial questions have continued to follow Dutton, though, since his Congressional campaign and even since his unsuccessful bid for the State Senate two years ago.

In addition to the AP and Supply Company liens, Dutton had three liens filed against him in Fulton County by the Georgia Department of Labor last year for unpaid unemployment taxes. “The Department of Labor had an employee of AllOnGeorgia listed incorrectly,” Dutton said of these liens. “No money was owed, and the issue was closed, 9/30/17, as soon as the DOL was notified.”

At the candidate forum held in Claxton on April 23, Dutton was asked if he owed any public funds to any public entity when first elected to office in 2010, and if elected as state representative for the next term, could he take the oath of office and swear that he does not currently owe public funds.

“I absolutely did not owe any public funds when I was elected in 2010. I want to be clear on this, and I currently do not owe any public funds to any subdivision … When I was elected, I was in payment terms of that tax burden for inventory tax for the company [General Pump and Well, Inc.]. The company was under that burden, not Delvis Dutton personally.”

“… I did owe $680,000 with my business because of the well drilling equipment that I purchased, and even after being out of well drilling, I’m still paying on that debt and now it’s down to around $230,000. But, I’ve been servicing that debt ever since. So, I never filed bankruptcy, I refuse to file bankruptcy and have not owed any personal taxes,” Dutton continued.

Dutton says the inquiries into his financial dealings were spawned during his run for Congress in 2014 by “an attack that was levied at the end of that campaign without time to respond.”

“They went to the tax records, and they pulled the inventory tax that I owed, which was around $15,000 at that time,” Dutton said at the forum. Dutton says he was also unaware of sanitation fees he owed at that time on a rental property.

Werkheiser, seeking re-election to the state House seat, also fielded questions at the forum last month regarding his financial history. Like Dutton, Werkheiser was a small business owner in Tattnall County during the 2008 recession. Werkheiser owned a print company, Southeastern PrinTech, for more than 30 years, but recently sold the business.

“I owned a printing company in Glennville for a little over 30 years. I’m happy to say that as I transitioned out, all debts were paid, whatever city, county, state, business,” Werkheiser said. “Had some tough years, but as my wife would say, we were the first ones to be left out. Vendors got paid, all taxes got paid.”

Statewide Lien Search

A statewide lien index search on the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA) website revealed liens/cancellations of debt filed against Werkheiser and Dutton as follows:

• Seventeen records dating back to 2004 for ‘Delvis Dutton.’ Five of those records are lien cancellations.

• Five records dating back to 2008 for ‘Delvis W. Dutton.’ Two of those are lien cancellations.

• Ten records dating back to 2009 for ‘Bill Werkheiser.’ One of those records is a reverse party claim in which Werkheiser filed for damages against Hurst Public Relations in Cobb County. There are lien cancellations to coincide with all other records in the GSCCCA database except for a property tax lien filed April 24, 2017, in Tattnall County for taxes owed to the City of Glennville. According to the Tattnall County Clerk’s office, the lien was for $21.88 (three years worth of property taxes). Werkheiser says he was recently made aware of the debt on a .25 acre field of kudzu. Werkheiser thought ownership of the property had already been transferred via a quitclaim deed.

A lien search for AllOnGeorgia revealed four records – three for the DOL debts and one for the AP suit mentioned previously. No cancellations were recorded for AOG. A lien search for Werkheiser’s print company, SE Printech, yielded no records other than the aforementioned reverse party claim against Hurst (2009) and another reverse party claim against Sonitrol of Savannah (2010).

Disclosure forms

In addition to financial debts, the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission website shows that Dutton has paid seven different penalties — totaling $875 — for violating disclosure requirements (either filing a form late or not filing it at all).

A form originally due in June of 2016 was filed last month.

“I was unaware the reports had not been filed, as a campaign staffer had always been responsible,” Dutton told Davis. “She has taken full responsibility for the lack of filings, and once I learned of each of them, they were reconciled.”

The website shows no disclosure violations for Werkheiser.

Editor’s Note: Much of this article is republished from a piece headlined “Dutton financial issues persist” published in last week’s edition of The Press-Sentinel in Jesup. The article was written by Drew Davis, Press-Sentinel staff writer. It appears here with additional investigative information and edits by Enterprise Editor Sarah Gove.

