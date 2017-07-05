Drunk driver wrecks Claxton home

Griffin tries to flee; passenger sustains head injury

Johnny Shad Griffin, 41-year-old Hagan man, was arrested and charged with DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident after crashing his Ford pickup into the side of a brick home on Church Street Wednesday morning, June 28, around 12:30 a.m.

Griffin was traveling south on Church Street, near Edgewood Street, when he crossed the center line and began to drive on the east shoulder and sidewalk. Griffin first struck a power pole. Continuing along the sidewalk, he then struck several mailboxes, yard shrubbery and another power pole, drove through a metal, chain link fence and into the side of a house.

He suffered minor injuries, but left the scene of the accident on foot. Griffin was apprehended a short time later. Griffin’s full list of charges include: DUI of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident, seat belt violation, tag light, defective equipment, failure to report an accident with injury, failure to exercise due care and possession of open container in the vehicle.

