Driver who hit school bus “driving too fast”

A preliminary crash report for a wreck involving an Evans County School Bus on April 25 seems to concur with the School District’s statement that the driver who struck the school bus was traveling at a “high rate of speed” prior to the collision at the intersection of College Street and Hwy. 280.

No at fault party has been declared yet. According to the report, the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending in the accident that sent three students and bus driver, Arlene Haire, to the hospital. There were 47 students on the bus at the time of the wreck.

An operator contributing factor of 22 – too fast for conditions – has been levied against 26-year-old, Jessica Odum, of Ailey, Ga., who was driving a Ford Taurus eastbound on Hwy. 280 when she struck the school bus attempting to cross the highway on College Street. No contributing factors have been levied against Haire in the preliminary report.

Odum and a passenger in her vehicle, 28-year-old Sonia Harvey of Vidalia, were also transported to Evans Memorial Hospital for treatment.

