Dr. Curtis Gordon Hames, Jr. passed away February 20 after battling leukemia. He was a graduate of Claxton High School and Georgia Southern University. He then attended the University of Georgia where he graduated with a pharmacy degree. He went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Guadalajara, completed his residency in Savannah, then went into practice with his father, Dr. Curtis G. Hames, Sr. He later became Chief of Staff of Health Services at GSU until his retirement in 2008. Dr. Hames served his community in many capacities. He was past president of the Evans County Historical Society, and an ex-official member of IDA and the Downtown Development Authority. He received the Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award in 2015. He served as a member of Claxton Rotary Club, Evans Memorial Hospital Board and Authority Board, Evans Memorial Hospital Foundation, Leadership Evans, Chamber of Commerce, Middle Coastal Unified Development Authority and was treasurer of the Leadership Evans Alumni Association. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Claxton. Curt was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and always attended the annual Georgia/Florida game. He was an award winning photographer. After retiring, he loved to travel and pursue his passion for taking unique pictures of different scenes. A quote from friends, stuart and Judith Hain, describes Dr. Hames. “Those who have had the gift of being touched by Curt knew hands of friendship and love, hands of healing, and hands of creativity and vision – hands guided by a great heavenward-facing soul. He will be deeply and forever missed.” Dr. Hames was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Curtis G. Hames, Sr. and Betty Connell Hames, and his brother, Dr. Richard Christopher Hames. Surviving are his wife, Edwina Neely Hames of Claxton; his children, Buffi Hames (Roy) Baltz, Casey Bray Deen, Cavan (Cecy) Neely Bray and Chas (Kasia) W. Bray; his grandchildren, Ellee Baltz, Noah Baltz, Aubrey Deen, Bray Deen, Trice Deen, Andy Bray and Isabella Bray. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, at 12 p.m., at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Lyons and Rev. Mike Huling officiating. Larry Anderson and Pharris Johnson will do the Eulogy. Burial will be Saturday, February 24, at 3 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah. Honorary pallbearers will be Pharris Johnson, Stuart Hain, Sam Adams, Kyle Parks, Larry Anderson, Quinn Tanner, Wade Swann, Kevin Odell and Eric Hartley. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send donations to: Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or American Heart Association (heart.org); or The First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or the charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

