DOT schedules detour route “Open House” Feb. 1

Come view detours for SR 169 bridge replacement projects

CLAXTON, Ga. – Georgia DOT will hold a Public Detour Open House meeting to discuss the proposed detours necessary to replace three bridges on State Route (SR) 169 over Bull Creek, Cedar Creek and Canoochee River in Evans County tomorrow, February 1, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Evans County Courthouse Annex.

The public is encouraged to come view the detours, discuss the status of these projects with Georgia DOT staff, and give comments. There will be no formal presentation, so stop by at any point during the meeting.

The three projects are to replace the current bridges built in the 1950s with newly constructed bridges designed to current safety standard with 12-foot travel lanes and 8-foot emergency shoulders. The detour allows the work to be completed twice as fast and saves on construction cost by not changing the alignment of the bridges

For citizens who cannot make the meeting, you can also provide your comments by Thursday, February 15, 2018 by using any of the following methods:

Online at www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Public/PublicOutreach.

From the menu, select the county in which the proposed project is located and click Go;

Then select one of the three SR 169 bridge projects;

Lastly, click Comment and follow the instructions to leave your comments.

Mail in your comment card to Mr. Eric Duff, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree Street NW, 16th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.

The project displays and plans will be available for review for 10 days after this open house at the website noted above. Hard copies will also be available at the GDOT Statesboro Area Office, 17213 U.S. Highway 301 North, Statesboro, Ga.

