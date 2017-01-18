DOT installs 4-way stops in Bellville

Local officials requested a safety study be conducted at 169/292, 280/292 last year

Due to a high frequency of accidents and collisions, the Georgia Department of Transportation has chosen to convert two current two-way stop locations on State Route (SR) 169 at the intersections with US 280/SR 30 and SR 292 in the City of Bellville to an all-way stop starting Tuesday, Jan. 31. All work is weather contingent.

Leading up to the switch, the Georgia DOT will complete the following high priority work:

• Installation of a flashing red beacon for all directions

• SR 30 and SR 292: installation of rumble strips, stop ahead signage on both sides of the roadway, stop signage with flashing lights and stop bars

• SR 169, US 280/SR 30 and SR 292: installation of “All Way” plate on the bottom of stop signs;

Message boards will be placed on both approaches of US 280/SR 30 and SR 292 to notify the general public about the brand new all-stop conditions. These boards should remain for several weeks at both locations after the switch as motorists adjust to the different operation. GDOT sign and maintenance teams will be in the roadway leading up to the official all-way stop launch executing the above activities.

The Department asks all citizens that travel this area to be alert to changing operational conditions.

From Staff Reports

