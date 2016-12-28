Two bridges to be replaced

Two bridges on Sunbury, Daisy-Nevils to be replaced next year

At a called meeting earlier this month, county commissioners authorized Chairwoman Irene Burney to sign an agreement with the Dept. of Transportation for 2017-2018 TIA (Transportation Investment Act) road projects. The county will utilize state TIA funds for the replacement of two bridges in Evans County – the bridge on Sunbury Rd. over Bull Creek and the bridge over Scotts Creek on Daisy-Nevils Rd.

