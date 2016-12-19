Dorothy Downs, loving mother, age 88, of Ashland, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland. She was born on November 13, 1928 in Claxton, the daughter of Alvis and Winona (Jay) Downs.

Dorothy graduated from Claxton High School in Claxton, and attended Georgia Southern University for a year. She taught middle school in Georgia for a year. Dorothy enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Navy from 1949- 1951. She was stationed in Hawaii and was a platoon leader and sang in weekly radio shows during the majority of her enlistment. After her service in the Navy, she worked as a professional barber for 10 years in Farmington, Mich. She lived in Washburn, Wis. for a year, but moved back to Georgia after the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. Dorothy served as the American Legion Commander in Claxton for seven years and was the first woman in Georgia to hold that position. She moved to Ashland in July 2012. Dorothy enjoyed sewing and making her own clothes, volunteering and working in the community, she was always active in her church and also loved to travel.

She is survived by three children, Michelle Esposito of Wheaton, Ill., John Esposito of Bayfield, Wis. and Bronx, N.Y. and Victoria Esposito of Wheaton, Ill; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland with Rev. Teena Racheli officiating.

Visitation will be from 3 – 4 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. The United Chequamegon Bay Area Veterans will be conducting a veteran’s service at the funeral home following the memorial service.

bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com

