Dorothy Butler Arnold, 95, of Claxton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Griffin House in Claxton. Bethany Hospice was also involved with her care-giving. She had been a resident at the Griffin House for four years. Prior to that, she lived in many places, with Claxton (Hagan) being her home for the most recent 20 years. A native of Douglasville, Ga., she was the daughter of Thomas Ephraim Butler and Era Bell Johnson Butler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Julian (Jay) Arnold; her son, Robert Thomas Arnold; her parents, and her sister, Margaret Butler Duncan. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, walking on the beach, and spending time with her family. Dorothy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Claxton. She is survived by three children, Nancy Arnold LaSala Daniel, James Julian Arnold, and Carol Ann (Dennis) Fischer, all of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Rocco (Leigh) LaSala of Morgantown, W.V., Scott (Zizi) LaSala of Catawba, N.C., Michael (Kelly) LaSala, of Claxton, Dottie (J.B.) Partalis of Sugar Hill, Ga., Amanda Fischer (Mark) Reeves of Rome, Ga., Matt Fischer of Claxton and Zach (Ashton) Arnold of Villa Rica. Dorothy also had 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Rocco LaSala, Scott LaSala, Michael LaSala, J.B. Partalis, Zach Arnold and Matt Fischer. The family received friends Sunday, Jan. 21, at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with the burial at Glennville Memorial Gardens in Glennville. Rev. Mike Lyons of the First United Methodist Church officiated. J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Comments

comments