Doris Todd Sapp, 86, passed away September 24, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. She was of Baptist faith, a homemaker, and loved her family, children and grandchildren.

Ms. Sapp was preceded in death by her husband, Clyo Sapp, Jr.; a son, Wayne Sapp; and a grandson, Al Warren Anderson.

Surviving are three daughters, Lois Anderson of Collins, Jan Durrence of Richmond Hill and Shirley (Bob) Barber of Boiling Springs, S.C.; six children, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Few officiating.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Anderson, Lee Sikes, Travis Anderson, Harley Hendrix, Randy Hendrix and Van Sikes.

Burial will be in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be sent to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

