Doris Lupo Robinson passed peacefully on December 26, 2017 at Magnolia Manor by the Sea on St. Simons Island, Ga., where she enjoyed coastal life her last seven years. She was 90. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, Ga. Services will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. A private family burial of cremains will have occurred earlier that morning in Waynesboro. Doris was born Doris Elizabeth Lupo on March 18, 1927, the daughter of Rosalie and James Lupo of Claxton. She is predeceased by her mother and father; two sisters, Miriam Smith Kennedy Smith of Macon and Rosalind Smith Westmoreland of Ellijay, and also by her first husband, Roland ‘Buzzy’ Daniel of Claxton and Waynesboro and her second husband, Luther O. Robinson of Waynesboro and a grandson Jay Robinson of Waynesboro. She is survived by her six children, Mildred Daniel Moore (Randy) of Evans, Ga.; Roland L. Daniel (Paige), Marsha Daniel Hendrix (Robert), John Bird Daniel (Elizabeth), Stan Robinson (Jennifer), all of St. Simons Island; and Luther Hugh Robinson of Townsend, Ga.; and nine grandchildren and numerous, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Waynesboro First United Methodist Church.

