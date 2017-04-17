The family of Donnie DeLoach mourns the loss of their husband, father, grandfather and brother and they celebrate a life well lived of 83 years.

Mr. DeLoach was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Annie Colson DeLoach; his twin brother, Ronald DeLoach, (Terry, deceased) and brother Vernon DeLoach (Marilyn).

Donnie was born in Tattnall County and attended Hillview School. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne. After marrying the love of his life, Mary Abbott, they moved to Volusia County, Fla. where they established a home, raised two daughters – Marla and Anita and served the Lord with all their hearts. He was, by trade a master carpenter of 56 years throughout Central Florida. Donnie was instrumental in building several churches throughout Volusia County and served as church youth director, Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Glencoe Baptist Church, New Smyrna Beach, Fla. A man of strong faith, he shared his love for Christ through missionary service in Honduras, Jamaica, Belize and Columbia, S.A. and as a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, Cobbtown, Tattnall County, and in the Pulaski community where he leaves behind many wonderful friends and relatives.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years Mary Abbott DeLoach; two daughters, Marla DeLoach Griffin (Frank) and Anita DeLoach Stewart of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Steve Belmonte (Amber), Stacy MacCallum (Koy), Ian Stewart and Jaclyn Stewart; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Toby and Sadie; brothers, Billy (Jessie) DeLoach of Claxton and Ben (Ruth) DeLoach of Pulaski, Ga.; sisters, Geneva DeLoach of Florida, Lugenia (Jack) Dorriety of Oxford, Ga., Martha Ann Saia of Bunnell, Fla., Kay Haire of Newnan, Ga., and Betty Jane Morrie of Dothan, Al.

Visitation will be Monday, April 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 17, at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Canoochee Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be sent to Canoochee Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Sapp, 5073 Rufus Sapp Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments