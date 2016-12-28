Dixie Divas: Losing loved ones and gaining new ones

At year’s end, it’s always interesting to look back at all that happened and realize that so little of it was anticipated while some of it was neither wanted nor appreciated.

We lost family this year, none of them expected, and each one came with the expensive price tag of tremendous sorrow.

On the Rondarosa, though, we gained new loved ones so we like to celebrate the new beginnings rather than dwelling solely on our heartbreaks. The first to join us was a three-month-old puppy that we rescued from a drainpipe nearby as a winter’s storm was approaching. We accidentally discovered the pretty black and white pup (a mixture of beagle and pointer) while looking for our neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose (she was found).

For two days, I left food at the mouth of the drainpipe while the scared puppy barked furiously. On the third day, I took a freshly-baked buttermilk biscuit. The moment she smelled it, she scampered out of the drainpipe and into my arms.

“Hello, Biscuit,” I said, hugging her. Tink had just left on a flight to Los Angeles so I took her home, making her a cozy bed in a huge kennel.

Ronda Rich, Columnist

