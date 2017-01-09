Derek J. Barrow, 54, passed away January 6 at his home. Derek was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church and had lived in Claxton all his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Dorothy Barrow, Sr.

Surviving are one sister, Kimberly (Daniel) Pennigton of Statesboro; one brother Carlos (Ida Sue) Barrow, Jr. of Claxton; nieces and nephews, Stephen Barrow, Hannah Fordham, Shelby Pennington and Daniel Pennington, Jr.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 9, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments