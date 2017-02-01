Deputies in standoff with armed suspect

Clemmons holed up in trailer for an hour before surrendering

On Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30, local law enforcement officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute with shots fired at Scotts Creek Trailer Park on Daisy Nevils Highway. Upon arrival, the suspect, 26-year-old Keefer Clemmons of Pembroke, pointed a gun at a deputy.

Clemmons didn’t fire his weapon, but proceeded to retreat into a home on the property. Sheriff Randall Tippins says an hourlong standoff ensued. “After negotiations, he finally decided to surrender and come out,” Tippins said. Clemmons surrendered without injury.

Bulloch County deputies and state troopers were called in to assist with the situation. Clemmons will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery (family violence).

Initially, Clemmons fired a shot at a neighbor, but officers still haven’t determined what incited the incident. “We still haven’t gotten to the bottom of what all went on,” Tippins said.

Clemmons was under the influence. Witnesses told law enforcement he had been drinking.

From staff reports

