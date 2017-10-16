Deborah Jean Myrick, age 66, died at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, on September 26. Born July 30, 1951, in Macon, Ga., Deborah continued to live in Macon for many years. She attended McEvoy High School and Macon college. She worked many years as a business manager and later in life became part-owner of a successful engineering business as well as venturing into becoming a business owner in the 1990’s. Thereafter, Deborah worked at the Red Cross and volunteered at local facilities around Claxton. She also had six grandchildren who blessed her with many years of laughter, challenges, and joy. Deborah will be especially remembered for her giving heart, strong will, spirit of adventure, her love of singing and dancing, playing volleyball and softball, her sporty cars, her love of Jesus, and her intelligence that allowed her to achieve success in many endeavors. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Creel Foskey (James Eric) of Claxton; mother, Dorothy Myrick Emminger of Tucker, Ga.; sisters, Kathi Myrick (Frank) Rozier of Smyrna, Tenn., Susan Myrick (Donald) Dunlavey of Jonesboro, Ga., Nicole Emminger Wiley of Carlsbad Cali.; brothers, Joseph (Ruth) Myrick of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Neal (Sheree) Emminger of Lilburn, Ga.; step-sisters, Peggy Avery, Sandi Emminger, Rose Lee; step-brother, Romie Emminger; five grandchildren, Amberly Jean Nease Foster, JoLeigh Dawn Nease, Joshua Richard Nease, James Tyler Foskey and Noah Lane Foskey; one great-grandchild, Aubry Miles Foster; her fur babies, Izzy and Toepoe. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Lamar Myrick; step-father, George Frank Emminger; and brother, Earl Myrick. Immediate family held a “Life Celebration” to honor her on September 29. It was a true reflection of what she enjoyed in life which was family, joy and love. Bradley B. Anderson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

