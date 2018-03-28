Debbie Wyndham Helmly, 58, of Claxton and formerly of Savannah, died Tuesday afternoon, March 27, at her home with her spouse, Jolie Johnson at her side, after a long disabling disease and under the care of hospice. Born on March 21, 1960, in Savannah, she was a daughter of the late Milton Frank Wyndham and the late Montine Herndon Wyndham, who owned and operated Wyndhams Market. Debbie was a graduate of Armstrong College of Nursing and worked many years in ICU at local Savannah hospitals before becoming an administrative executive for hospice care. She eventually owned and operated her own Hospice Care. Debbie spent most of her life living on Burnside Island where she enjoyed time on the river. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half-brother, John. Surviving are her spouse, Jolie F. Johnson; one son, Dr. Brian Helmly (Katie); two step-sons, Timothy Johnson (Kelsy) and Michael Johnson (Elissa); four grandchildren including Lillian Johnson, and one grandchild on the way; and two nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday at Gamble Funeral Service, 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah. The funeral service will be held at noon on Friday in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by Bobby Walthour and Mike Bothwell. Interment will be in Bonaventure Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Timothy Johnson, Michael Johnson, Randy Shuman, Henry Cherry, Mark Reavis and Donnie Bates. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Garrison. Remembrances may be sent to Debbie Helmly Benefit Fund to help and assist seniors, c/o Tippins Bank, 101 N. Duval St., Claxton, Ga. 30417, phone – 912-739-1621. Her family would like to thank the following for all of the love and care they gave to Debbie during her illness: Dr. Amy Pearson, Dr. Misty Poole, Carol Brister, Lisa Alonso Sanders, the staff of Kemps Pharmacy in Claxton, Randy Shuman, and the staff of Southern Care Hospice including Sheila Anderson, Kim Boatright, Stephanie Thompson and Victoria Howard. Please share your thoughts about Debbie and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.

