Dawn Sikes Bain, age 78, passed away Monday, April 17, at Evans Memorial Hospital. The Evans County native had lived in North Florida for many years, moving back to Claxton 10 years ago. She was a retired LPN and of the Baptist Faith. In her spare time, she loved to read and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Juanita “Pete” Sikes; siblings, Jimmy Sikes and Mary Rogers.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie MacDonald of Mississippi, Stephen (Shirley) Jones of Atlanta, Frank (Andrea) Jones of Milledgeville, Adam (Laurie) Jones of Florida, Matthew Burkhalter of Florida, Michael (Tammie) Eason of Claxton; brothers, Charles Sikes of Blackshear, Tommy Sikes of Hortense, Donald Sikes of Fitzgerald; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Brother James Bradley officiating. Burial will be private.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Bain family.

Comments

comments