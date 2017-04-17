Mr. David “Zac” Zachariah Holcombe, 20, passed away on Thursday, April 13. Mr. Holcombe was born on January 13, 1997 in Savannah. He worked as a processor for Claxton Poultry and enjoyed cars, four wheelers, painting, hunting, fishing and doing tattoo artistry work.
Survivors include his father, Leslie Holcombe; mother, Gloria Williams Holcombe; step-father, Bruce Green; fiancé, Mahrtina Williams; unborn son, David Zachariah Holcombe, Jr.; two brothers, Kevin Holcombe and Christian Holcombe; sister, Brittany Holcombe; grandparents, W.C. and Faye Williams, Judy Hewitt and Bruce Holcombe; numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Hewitt officiating.
Burial will be at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com .
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
David ‘Zac’ Zachariah Holcombe
