Mr. David Raulerson, of Mendes, Ga., beloved husband of LaMyra Durrence Raulerson, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on April 24, following complications from open heart surgery. Born in Jesup, Ga., he grew up in Hinesville, where he was a 1968 graduate of Bradwell Institute High School. He graduated from Memorial School of Radiology in Savannah, and became a certified radiological technologist. He went on to graduate from St. Joseph’s College with a B.S. in health care administration. After a long career as Director of Radiology at Evans Memorial Hospital, he joined the faculty at Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro, as a PACS instructor, retiring in December, 2016. David and LaMyra traveled the world visiting many countries in Europe, The United Kingdom and the Middle and Far East, including China and Hong Kong. All of their trips were adventures, including their trip to Egypt, but their last trip to Africa to photograph animals was a special adventure. David was a great fan of science fiction and shared his enjoyment of Star Wars and Star Trek with his nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, David Raulerson, Sr. and Alma Raulerson Smith; his step-father, Blake Smith and his father-in-law, Everette Durrence. Besides his wife of 41 years, he is survived by his sisters, Celestia R. Weil (Joseph) and Cheryl Wiggins (Nolan), both of North Augusta, S.C.; nephews, Nolan Wiggins, Jr. (Ashley) of Lexington, S.C.; Clayton David Wiggins (Kristy) and Adam Wiggins (Julie) of North Augusta, S.C.; 10 great-nieces and nephews: Lucy, Kate, Molly, Samantha, Blake, Charlotte, Elijah David, Colton, Clayton Anne and Jordan Wiggins; mother-in-law, Lavonia Durrence; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Oscar and Melanie Collum of Richmond Hill; and step-brother, Blake “Sam” Smith, Jr. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home in Glennville. Funeral Services will follow at noon in the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy, with Rev. David Hibberts officiating. Terrell Wiggins will offer the eulogy. Interment will be at the Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Mendes, Ga. Pallbearers will be Nolan Wiggins, Jr., Clayton Wiggins, Adam Wiggins, Oscar Collum, Andy Whiten and Mackey Ballard. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to a charity of one’s choice, and the family encourages you to hug a family member or friend and tell them that you love them. Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, is in charge of the arrangements.

