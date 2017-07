Danny Vernon Hayman, 62, passed away July 19. He graduated from Winter Haven High School in Winter Haven, Fla. He lived in Claxton for many years before returning to the Lakeland, Florida area.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, Percy Edward Hayman; his mother, Alice Geneva Hayman; his brother, Joe Hutcheson and his sister, Patricia Outlaw.

Surviving are his daughter, Danielle (Andy) Walden of Statesboro; one grandson, Sean Clark of Statesboro; two brothers, Eddie (Sharon) Hayman of Lakeland, Fla., and Ty (Jennifer) Hayman of Claxton; several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

David Russell Funeral Home of Lakeland, Florida is in charge of arrangements.

