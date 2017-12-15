Danny K. Anderson, 53, of Thomson, Ga., entered into eternal rest on December 13. He was employed by Scale South as the Augusta area service manager. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie J. Anderson; loving step-father, Vernon Rushing; grandparents, Jeff and Lorie Anderson, Harry and Leona Driggers of Claxton. Surviving are a daughter, Mattie Scarlett, whom he loved more than anything in this world; mother, Gail A. Rushing; brother, Keith Anderson (Joanna); sister, Melanie A. Galbreath (Ed); step-sisters, Stacey Farr and Angela Thacker; nephews, Brian, Austin and Tristan; nieces, Jessica, Tiffany and Cassidy; two great-nieces, Taylor and Aubree; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to the American Heart Association. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments