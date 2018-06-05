Daniel Prentice Murphy, Sr. was born on October 31, 1961 to the late Artis and Fannie Mae Murphy in Evans County. He was the youngest son of their 11. He attended school in Tattnall County and loved basketball. In 1981 he married Annie Ruth Howard. To this union was born nine children. He received Christ and developed a passion for the guitar. Over the years he became a traveling musician and played for many. He worked in construction for many years. He loved music, sports, and fishing. He departed this life on May 31, after an extended illness at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Artis and Fannie Mae Murphy; and his brother Carl Smalls. He leaves to cherish him, his devoted wife, Annie Ruth Murphy; 10 children, Reneka Robinson of Reidsville, Shonna Jones of Savannah, Lenora Robertson of Swainsboro, Hillary Coney of Metter, Audria Murphy of Statesboro, Sasha Murphy of Savannah, Sonya Reynolds of Statesboro, Justin Murphy of Statesboro, Latishia Fields of Statesboro, and Daniel Murphy, Jr. of Savannah; 24 grandchildren, 10 sibling, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 9, at Hagan Temple Grace Deliverance, 954 Firetower Rd., Claxton, at 11 a.m. Repass will be held at the Gladiator’s Building in Claxton.



