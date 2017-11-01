Damian Isaiah Montanez, 8, passed away on Friday, Oct. 27. He was born on September 29, 2009 to Ana Maria Hernandez and Luis Alberto Montanez. He was a second grade student at Claxton Elementary School and he enjoyed playing soccer, video games and boxing. He is survived by his parents, Ana Maria Hernandez and Francisco Chavez; sisters, Saira and Isabella Chavez; aunts, Sara Alfaro, Teresa Guerra, Amanda Montanez and Jana Alfaro; uncles, Jesus Guerra, Omar Vallejo, Santiago Chavez, Gustavo Alfaro, Jose Hernandez, Gerardo Delgado and Jonathan Noriega; abuelas, Josefina Alfaro, Consuelo Navarro Chavez; abuelo, Javier Santos; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 12 p.m., at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 400 S. River St., Claxton. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan. King and Son’s Funeral Home of Glennville, was

in charge of arrangements.

