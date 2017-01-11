Daisy woman attacked, bitten by Bulldog

Kristen Murphy, 24-year-old Daisy resident, was severely bitten by a large dog on Railroad Street. The attack reportedly occurred around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Murphy suffered wounds to both of her legs and was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for surgery.

The dog, of American Bulldog breed, weighed 80-90 pounds. Murphy’s father shot the dog shortly after the attack. “We were scared it was going to attack someone else … we had to take care of it right there immediately,” Murphy said. Paramedics were on their way to the house to transport her to the hospital.

Sheriff Randall Tippins responded to the call and put the dog on ice. The dog was then transferred to County Code Enforcement Officer Donnell Benjamin.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

