Cruisin’ Bike Ride this weekend

Organizers are planning for 250 cyclists to ride in the 22nd annual Cruisin’ in the Country Century Bike Ride on Saturday, Nov. 11. The starting line will again be at the Evans County Recreation Dept. on Hwy 280. The ride is a “show and go” start, but most cyclists will be on the road by 8 a.m. The last rest stop will close at 5 p.m.

The routes range from 18-100 miles across Evans County. “We encourage our local citizens to share the road with the cyclists. Be extra cautious driving,” said Tammi Hall, Chamber of Commerce executive director. Cruisin’ is organized by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce.

