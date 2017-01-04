Crawford on the job

Consultant reviews Claxton’s financials, will advertise post for new city admin.

Following Claxton City Council’s approval of his consulting contract for $4,200 a month in November, Carter Crawford has been handling city operations and assisting the council in their search for a new city administrator. Longtime administrator Gayle Durrence retired at year end. Crawford started work on December 5.

After a 35-year career as a city administrator and city manager for four cities, Crawford retired, but not for long. In 2014, Crawford launched his municipal consulting firm, HC Crawford Consulting, Inc. Claxton is the fifth city Crawford has worked with since he began consulting local governments. He’s advised Washington, Temple, Metter and Harlem, Ga.

During his career, Crawford managed cities with gas services, like Claxton, and cities that offered electricity as well. When he retired from his last position in Sylvania in 2012, Crawford was overseeing a $47 million budget, primarily because of their electric service.

“I run the day-to-day operations and help the city look for a new manager or administrator,” Crawford explained. “I review the city operations and make recommendations for improvements, update any policy manuals or whatever they need updated.”

“Claxton, like all the cities, can always improve … but as far as delivering the services, they do a good job,” Crawford continued. “Right now, I don’t know of anything to tell them to improve on their service delivery as far as garbage, road maintenance, things like that.”

Crawford has been reviewing Claxton’s financials for the year, and indicated that the city’s books appear to be in good shape. “I just got through looking at their budget statements through November of this year and right now the city is running under budget,” he said.

He recently finished drafting a purchasing ordinance for the city – Claxton did not have one. The city council will have to adopt the ordinance before it can be formally implemented.

Claxton’s pay scales haven’t been updated since 2002 so Crawford is currently reviewing pay scales and salaries. “I’ve completed a salary study for comparing Claxton with other cities our size in the state of Georgia,” he explained.

As noted in his contract, Crawford is responsible for assisting the city council in their search for a new full-time city administrator. He’s distributed a questionnaire to council members regarding what qualifications and skills they would like Claxton’s new administrator to possess.

“Once they get that information to me, I’ll put together an advertisement for a city administrator,” Crawford said. He expects the advertisement process will commence in January. The position has to be advertised for 30 days. Crawford sorts through the applicants, but doesn’t make hiring recommendations for the council.

Typically, Crawford advises the cities he works in for a period of six months. He still considers himself semi-retired. “It’s according to what all they want done,” Crawford said, in reference to how long he’ll be working in Claxton. “There’s a lot of areas that need updating and improvement, nothing serious … just better ways of doing things.”

Last week, Crawford had met all but one of the city council members. He’s been working closely with Mayor Terry Branch and planned to attend Claxton’s first council meeting of the year last night, January 3.

Branch says he’s been impressed with Crawford’s work so far. “I was not in favor of hiring a consultant whenever we first started talking about it. However, I have found Mr. Crawford to be very helpful in a lot of areas,” Branch said. “He is very knowledgeable and if I ask him something that he needs to research, he’s more than willing to do that.”

