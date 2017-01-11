Crawford gives city financial report

Carter Crawford, consultant to the City of Claxton, attended his first council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Crawford provided council members with a financial report, indicating that he would continue to give the council a monthly report. Claxton’s general fund balance at the end of November totaled $317,830.35. The current report showed the general fund was over budget by $162,369, but Crawford explained that was not accurate and a budget adjustment would need to be made in February.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

