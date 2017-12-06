CPD investigates Subway robbery

Claxton Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Subway on S. Duval Street in Claxton last Tuesday night, Nov. 28, at approximately 10:45 p.m. A black male wearing a hoodie and red bandana over his face entered the store just before closing and demanded the employee hand over cash from the register.

The suspect can be seen on store security footage walking across the highway toward the restaurant, entering and approaching the store employee at the counter, but investigators have had no luck in identifying him as of yet. Police Chief Edward Oglesbee said Monday the department was working to have the security footage images enhanced. The suspect kept his hands in his pockets during his interaction with the Subway employee.

Unsure if he had a gun or not, she handed him the cash, approximately $260. He exited across 301 towards Kemp’s Pharmacy. Other than his clothing which is identifiable in the surveillance footage, the Subway employee estimated the suspect was approximately 5’10” and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation can contact Claxton Police Department at 739-2121.

Comments

comments