County won’t close convenience sites

County commissioners voted on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to allow three convenience sites in Evans County to remain open for the time being, enabling county residents to dispose of household waste over what their residential trash cans can hold.

Commissioner Del Beasley made the motion to keep the current sites located off Bill Hodges Road in Hagan, on Green Cypress Road, and at the intersection of Highways 169/129 open. Commissioner Shela Holland was opposed to that motion.

Commissioners voted in September 2016 to close the sites in January due to misuse and unlawful dumping of unapproved items and open one supervised site off Perry Road (where the county transfer station was previously located) for county residents to dump municipal solid waste (MSW).

In theory, supervision of the site by a county employee would ensure that only county residents use the site and unapproved items such as tires, chemicals, furniture, mattresses or appliances are not dumped.

However, County Administrator Casey Burkhalter explained to commissioners last week that verifying who was qualified to dump at the site would be nearly impossible for county employees – only county residents currently pay for the service on their annual property tax bills and can by law, utilize the service.

“Cities, the incorporated areas, are not allowed to use those cans just like Tattnall County is not allowed to use them because of the way the fees are imposed,” Burkhalter said.

Burkhalter says his office attempted to create a database of qualified residential addresses, but ran into several problems. For instance, someone renting a property in the unincorporated area would qualify based on their residential address.

But, most renters do not pay the fee because they don’t own the property and pay taxes on the residence. “It’s an absolute nightmare,” Burkhalter said.

During the discussion, Burkhalter proposed placing additional roll off dumpsters at the C&D (construction and demolition) landfill outside of Daisy where people could dump un-bagged household garbage on a pay-as-you-go basis.

“Say you clean out your furniture at your house once every five years. You’d prefer to pay for that as you did it because it might cost you $7. Over time $40 a year adds up (annual fee) and you’re not getting your money’s worth,” Burkhalter said.

Some of the larger items that aren’t allowed to be dumped at the convenience sites are already accepted at the C&D site. Locals pay a nominal tonnage rate to dump those items.

But, would people drive out to the landfill when they discover the existing convenience sites are closed or would they dump their waste on private property or on the side of the road? “We’ve had these cans out in the county for so long. If we close them down, are people going to want to drive across town?,” Burkhalter asked. The C&D site is not in a central location for all county residents.

Beasley noted he had heard from several property owners since the board’s vote in September to close the sites. Their concern was that waste would be dumped on their private property instead. “They already have a problem with tires being dumped,” Beasley said.

Lastly, Burkhalter suggested approaching the cities next year about consolidating the convenience site service when the budget process for next fiscal year begins. “Let’s come together and create a convenience site fee that’s imposed on everybody, separate from the solid waste fee,” Burkhalter said. “Every citizen in Evans County would be able to utilize this site.”

The proposal resulted in the board’s agreement to leave the three existing sites open until further analysis of a consolidated service could be conducted. “We’d have to budget it in July, but it won’t be implemented until January 1 of next year,” Burkhalter said, providing a timeline on restructuring the service if it could be consolidated. The fee would be billed on property tax bills, similarly to the fire protection fee and the EMS fee.

In conjunction with the board’s decision to leave the sites open, Burkhalter proposed gating the three sites and opening each site on various days and hours so that the county’s code enforcement officer could monitor each site when it was open. The schedule for the sites would be posted at the gates. Commissioners did not move forward with that proposal. The sites will remain open for now just as they are.

Currently, Evans County pays $177,000 per year to have the roll-off dumpsters at the three convenience sites hauled off.

