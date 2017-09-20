Landfill fees waived for storm debris

Evans County is offering free dumping of storm debris at the county landfill through October 14. But, participants must obtain a voucher documenting the debris first.

Here’s how: Contact the Evans County Tax Assessor’s Office at 912-739-3424 to obtain a voucher for debris disposal. You will need to provide your address and phone number. Your property will then be added to the list of properties for the code enforcement officer to visit.

The code enforcement officer will inspect the debris you plan to take to the landfill and notate the information on the voucher. If utilizing a contractor, the voucher will still be in your name. However, the contractor’s company will be included in a notation.

You can then deliver your debris to the Evans County Landfill and present the voucher to the scale operators. They will instruct you on where to unload the debris.

From staff reports

