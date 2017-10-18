County millage won’t rise

BOC set the rates last week

Evans County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an unincorporated millage rate of 8.933 and an incorporated rate of 11.545. All commissioners were present for the meeting. The 2017 millage rates are decreased slightly from last year’s unincorporated rate of 9.065 and an incorporated rate of 11.563.

Evans County also levies a separate tax of approximately 2 mills to fund a bond payment for Evans Memorial Hospital. The exact mill rate for this year is 2.103, a decrease of .112 mills from 2016.

