County millage won’t increase

Evans County Board of Commissioners voted to advertise the 2017 tax digest and five year history at their monthly meeting last night, Sept. 5. The proposed millage rate for the unincorporated area is 8.933, down slightly from 9.065 last year. The incorporated area millage (for city residents) is 11.545, down from 11.563 in 2016.

Due to a land value increase this year, millage rates will fall slightly, but projected county tax revenues vary from last year by only $242. Total county taxes levied is projected at $2.2 million.

While the BOC is moving forward with the required advertising process for millage adoption, the board won’t formally adopt a county millage rate until the Board of Education has adopted their rate for 2017. The BOE must hold a third and final public tax hearing on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Ed. central office regarding their proposed 5.17 percent tax increase.

Comments

comments