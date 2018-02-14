County may appoint current employee as part-time EMA Director

Evans County Board of Commissioners will ask county department heads currently serving in “emergency response” roles to take on additional responsibilities as a part-time Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director or deputy director. The board would like to appoint a director and two or three deputy directors.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter asked commissioners to reevaluate the need for a part-time versus full-time director at the board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6. “Budgeted right now, you’d have to make an amendment if you made it full time,” he said.

