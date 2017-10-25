County losing $$ on open trash sites

Sites set to close November 18

Community concern and objection to the Evans County Board of Commissioners’ decision to close three convenience trash sites is high this week. Many have expressed their intentions to address the BOC about it at their next meeting on November 7. The sites are scheduled to close November 18.

Evans County claims misuse at the sites has resulted in rising costs to have the dumpsters hauled off. Currently Evans County is paying $15,000 – $18,000 per month to AllGreen Services to dump the roll-off cans twice a week. There are three sites open and each site has two dumpsters.

The misuse is two-fold, officials say:

1) Only residential household waste above what locals’ trash cans will hold is to be dumped at the convenience sites. Brown goods – old furniture, mattresses, tires, etc. – are to be taken to the county landfill outside of Daisy, but those items are constantly dumped in the open-top dumpsters at the convenience sites.

2) Only Evans County residents living in the unincorporated areas, not within city limits, have been paying for this service by way of a user fee due when property taxes are paid. But, city residents as well as individuals from neighboring counties who do not pay for the sites are also dumping illegally.

“We have open sites unmanned and out-of-county people are dumping there. People are dumping all over the ground. Tires are in there, hazardous waste,” said County Administrator Casey Burkhalter.

The incessant dumping has resulted in the county paying for extra AllGreen hauls. AllGreen also bills the county an additional fee for the disposal of any tires found in the dumpsters. Residual funds in the account for this service have been depleted paying for extra hauls.

The user fee paid by county residents is, in theory, supposed to cover those dumping fees and house-to-house trash pick up, but Burkhalter informed county commissioners at a meeting in June that in order to maintain the current sites and pay for extra hauls and fees related to brown goods, the user fee would have to be increased to $207 – a hike of $55.

Commissioners voted instead to lower the fee from $152 to $139 on the assumption that they would close the three convenience sites and potentially open either a consolidated Claxton-Evans County site or one supervised county site rather than three unmanned sites.

Burkhalter says if the sites remain open, the BOC will have to vote to amend the county’s FY18 budget and increase the user fee to cover the cost of the sites.

Claxton-Evans County Consolidated Site – City and county officials did meet to discuss the possibility of consolidating the service, imposing the fee on Claxton and Evans County residents, and operating one, consolidated, potentially supervised site. But, city officials weren’t in favor at the time of placing a trash compactor at their recycling center in town, Burkhalter says.

For city residents, a compactor would essentially be a duplication of their house-to-house pick up. And, brown goods would still have to be taken to the county landfill.

One Evans County Supervised Site – “There’s no problem in reopening one and manning it,” Burkhalter said yesterday. At a supervised site, the county would most likely set up a compactor instead of the open dumpsters to reduce the number of hauls.

Again, in this instance, brown goods would still need to be dumped at the landfill. An open-top dumpster for the disposal of large brown good items was set up at the county C&D Landfill when the transfer station closed in April 2016. Locals pay a nominal tonnage fee to dispose of those items.

A county employee at a supervised site would need to verify a person’s place of residence to ensure that person is qualified to dispose of trash. Identifying out-of-county persons would be relatively easy, but how would a supervisor know whether or not someone with an Evans County license plate and address lived in the unincorporated area or within the city limits of Claxton, Hagan, Bellville or Daisy?

The verification process has stumped county officials on how to move forward with operating a supervised convenience site. “How are they going to keep up with that when somebody shows up with an Evans County tag? If it’s out-of-county you can tell, but if it’s in-county how is that person on site going to be able to say if they’re unincorporated or incorporated?,” Burkhalter said.

Editor’s Note: A story published in last week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise and posted to our website garnered a lot of attention on social media and comments from the public. In an attempt to answer readers’ questions, County Commissioner Brian Croft stated that the county is paying $18,000 a month to AllGreen Services to haul off the dumpsters. County Administrator Casey Burkhalter confirmed yesterday that amount is correct. Our follow up story this week is in response to the online comments and questions posed by our readers.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

