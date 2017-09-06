County land values increase 7.66%

Evans County rural land tracts reassessed

Did your property tax bill go up this year? Evans County Tax Assessor Neal Groover reported last week that a reevaluation of county properties this year resulted in a 7.66 percent property value increase.

While a value increase will result in a property tax increase for some property owners, it is not connected to the tax millage rate. “That’s a value increase. It has nothing to do with the actual millage rate. So taxes will increase 7.66 percent based off of value,” Groover explained to county commissioners last week.

Groover attributed the property value increase primarily to a recent reassessment of rural large land tracts. In June 2016, the BOC approved a $50,000 contract with Technical Appraisal Services for a reassessment of property values.

