County insurance costs to rise 40%

Evans County’s employee health insurance costs are set to increase by at least 40 percent next fiscal year, costing an additional $150,000 – $180,000. The new fiscal year and new insurance plan will start July 1.

The Board of Commissioners opted to renew the county’s United Healthcare coverage at a called meeting last week after County Administrator Casey Burkhalter advised he could not complete budget recommendations for FY19 until the health insurance plan was finalized.

“This is very important. I can’t move forward with the budget process [for fiscal year 2019] until we select the insurance plan,” he said.

Evans County’s rates for next year increased because the group’s loss ratio was 137 percent this year, meaning for every dollar spent, the insurance carrier paid out $1.37.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

